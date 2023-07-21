Watch CBS News
Inmate dead after getting hold of gun outside Kenosha County Courthouse

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A large police presence was on the scene in Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday night after a body was found steps from the Kenosha County Courthouse.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, it is believed that the body belongs to an inmate who got a hold of a gun.

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police were in the process of transporting an inmate from the courthouse back to the county jail – when something went terribly wrong.

Video from Chopper 2 earlier Thursday evening showed investigators focusing their attention around a black police cruiser. It is believed the inmate was in that vehicle – or getting placed in the back seat – when somehow, the inmate was able to get a hold of a gun.

Authorities in Kenosha did not elaborate on what happened Thursday night. But at least one shot went off, and when the gunfire stopped, the inmate was dead – steps from the courthouse.

The investigation continued into the 10 p.m. hour.

The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Kenosha – a pretty busy area at the time the shot went off. Investigators told us the jail went into lockdown briefly as a precaution.

But what they had not clarified as of 10 p.m. was first, how the inmate got a hold of the gun; second, whether the inmate was in handcuffs; and finally, who fired the shot killing the inmate.

These are all questions detectives from neighboring Racine County – an outside agency – will try to get to the bottom of in the coming days.

We have no indication that any officers or deputies were injured. But the looming question Thursday night remained – how did the inmate get a gun, and was there a struggle?

The questions remained unanswered Thursday night, and there as a lot still to sort out.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 10:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

