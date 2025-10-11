Watch CBS News
19-year-old fatally shot outside party in Ingleside, Illinois

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside a party in Ingleside, Illinois. 

Around 11:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 35700 block of North Wilson Road. They found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Paramedics issued life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators said the man was at a birthday party at a home when a group got into a fight. The group left the party, but then drove by the house and fire shots, hitting the 19-year-old who was standing in the driveway.

The victim has not been identified but the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed he is from Round Lake. 

No arrests have been made. 

An investigation is ongoing.  

