Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after Infant found dead inside North Lawndale residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was found dead inside a residence in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.  

Police say the infant was found inside the residence, located in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:14 p.m., with trauma to the body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.