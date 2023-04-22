Investigation underway after Infant found dead inside North Lawndale residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was found dead inside a residence in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police say the infant was found inside the residence, located in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:14 p.m., with trauma to the body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.