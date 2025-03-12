Indiana woman out of surgery after rescue following 6 days trapped in wrecked car

Indiana woman out of surgery after being rescued following 6 days in wrecked car

A Northwest Indiana woman was out of surgery Wednesday, a day after she was rescued from a crashed car that had been lying wrecked in a ditch for six days.

The family of Brieonna Cassell said she will need another surgery, but doctors can't do anything more right now while she is battling an infection.

A man found Cassell inside her car in Newton County, Indiana on Tuesday, six days after her family hard reported her missing.

Cassell's mother, Kim Brown, said her daughter visited her Wednesday night. But days later, Brown had not heard from Cassell, and she fined a missing persons report.

On Tuesday, Johnny Martinez – who was driving a 10-foot-tall tractor working for Deyoung Drainage on County Road 600S near County Road 300E near the Newton County Landfill – saw what turned out to be Cassell's car crashed in a ditch by the side of the road. He contacted his supervisor, Morocco Fire Chief Jeremy Vanderwall, who joined him to investigate the crash.

Vanderwall said at first, Martinez did not think anyone was in the car. But they both later found out there was.

When they checked the car, police said they found Cassell inside alone, conscious and able to speak. They discovered she had been injured and trapped in her crashed car for nearly a week. Vanderwall said Cassell told him she had been dipping a green sweater into the ditch to get water.