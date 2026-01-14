Watch CBS News
Part of Indiana Toll Road shut down near South Bend after 30-vehicle pileup crash

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Part of the Indiana Toll Road has been shut down near South Bend, after a string of crashes involving nearly 30 vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., Indiana State Police said eastbound traffic on Interstate 80/90 was being diverted at exit 83 near Mishawaka, and westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 96 at County Road 17, due to a series of crashes near mile marker 94 at the Bristol Toll Plaza.

Approximately 30 vehicles, including several semi-trailer trucks, were involved.

Police said they expect a lengthy cleanup.

Heavy lake effect snow has been causing traffic problems throughout the day in Northwest Indiana.

