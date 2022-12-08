Watch CBS News
Indiana suing TikTok over safety concerns

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana's Attorney General says TikTok hurts users, and he's taking the Chinese-owned social media company to court.

In the first of two lawsuits, Indiana accuses TikTok of luring children onto the site by claiming it's appropriate for young teens, and then exposing them to inappropriate content.

The second lawsuit accuses TikTok of holding onto highly sensitive user data and personal information, leaving that data vulnerable to the Chinese government and communist party.

