Indiana State Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' escapee last seen in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – Indiana State Police and the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fled from officers on Tuesday.

Police attempted to arrest Eric James King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana on a warrant for escape from Martin County. When officers located him on US 231 in Daviess County, he refused to comply and fled the scene in a vehicle.

It is believed that King's vehicle ran out of fuel and pulled into a private drive, police said.

When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he was able to gain control of a police vehicle - which he used to ram another police vehicle.

King fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County. After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate him.

He is described as 5-feet-8 with brown hair, brown eyes, with a beard and mustache.

Indiana State Police

Police advise anyone who sees King to not approach and call 911.

King should be considered armed and dangerous.