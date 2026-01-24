Indiana State Police warning drivers after troopers hit in separate crashes within an hour

Indiana State Police are warning residents to slow down after 2 troopers were hit in separate crashes with an hour on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Glen Fifield, at least one of the crashes were reported on I-94 near Riley Street.

"Folks, we are literally speechless and very frustrated. For the second time today and within an hour of our last trooper getting hit," Fifield said in a social media post. "Apparently the words 'Slow Down"' are being ignored and to be 100% transparent, our troopers are becoming frustrated with these crashes as they are preventable!"

Fifield said more tickets are being written for speeding amid weather conditions.