Indiana school bus driver arrested for driving drunk with students on board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested for driving a school bus while intoxicated earlier this year in northwest Indiana.

Kayla Pier, 38, of Michigan City, turned herself in on Friday, after an arrest warrant was issued, charging her with one felony count of operating while intoxicated and one felony count of neglect of a dependent, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Police said, on Sept. 20, Pier was working as a school bus driver for the La Porte Community School Corporation, driving a bus from La Porte Middle School to Riley Elementary School, with 32 students on board.

While she was driving, police said students began reporting problems with her mannerisms and driving behaviors.

The school district's transportation director responded to Riley Elementary School, where Pier was removed from the bus, as administrators continued to investigate. Pier resigned later the same day.

"The courageous students aboard the bus who reported the behaviors of the accused are publicly commended. Their attention to detail and prompt actions may have prevented a tragedy from occurring," La Porte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said in a statement.

After receiving the results of a toxicology test Pier submitted that day, the school district notified the sheriff's office of the incident on Oct. 21, and deputies launched an investigation.

After reviewing witness statements, surveillance video footage from the bus, and cell phone videos, police submitted a probable cause affidavit to La Porte County prosecutors on Dec. 19, and an arrest warrant was issued one day later.

After surrendering on charges on Friday, Pier was booked into the La Porte County Jail, and later released on bond.