CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana announced its first probable case of monkeypox.

The Indiana State Department confirmed the patient is being isolated. Health officials are now working on contact tracing.

Initial lab testing is underway.

The CDC has already confirmed 113 monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 15 of the cases are in Illinois.