Mother arrested after Indiana police find 2 kids left alone without heat for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana said they found two young children alone inside an apartment without heat and proper food for several hours while their mother was at work.

Late Monday afternoon, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in the 1200 block of West 52nd Drive in Merrillville for a report of two children left alone in an apartment, according to a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 5-year-old and 6-year-old alone without functioning heat from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their mother had gone to work at a local grocery store.

A maintenance employee was able to get into the apartment to repair the heat and discovered the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi.

The children were wearing coats, but were still shivering in the cold apartment, police said.

Their mother, 44, was arrested pending criminal charges of neglect of a dependent.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is investigating.