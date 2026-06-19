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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun declares state of disaster emergency in 63 counties for storm damage

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has declared a disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties after last week's tornadoes and other severe storms.

Braun's office said the declaration allows the state to provide financial assistance to help residents recover from flooding and tornado damage.

Power company NIPSCO said hundreds of customers are still without electricity in northwest Indiana after multiple rounds of tornadoes and other severe storms since last week.

In Merrillville, a large number of power poles were damaged, requiring extensive repairs, after an EF-3 tornado on June 11.

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