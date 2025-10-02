Indiana Dunes National Park open during federal government shutown, but visitors can still see impact

Visitors at Indiana Dunes National Park are on their own for the foreseeable future amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

It's a beautiful time to visit Indiana Dunes National Park, just don't expect to run into many rangers or volunteers. The park might be open, but regular visitors can feel the impact of the federal government shutdown.

For the past 50 years, Dianne Renner and Al Knight have navigated maps and marriage together.

"We're buddies and travelers and foodies," Knight said.

The couple has lifetime passes to the National Park System.

"When we drive by the window, we just hold it up, and they go, 'Go right on in,'" Knight said.

But Thursday's visit to Indiana Dunes National Park was a little different.

"The only difference I noticed was the lack of rangers, and the fact that we could get in without showing our pass," Renner said.

Two days into a government shutdown, Indiana Dunes is open, but not fully staffed.

"The restrooms were open, so that was a good thing," Knight said.

A spokesperson for Indiana Dunes Tourism said officers are patrolling the lots, but volunteer and staff programs are suspended until Congress passes a funding bill.

"The sides are further apart than they have before, and there seems to be less willingness to come to some agreement," Knight said.

During the shutdown, even essential workers at Indiana Dunes won't be getting a paycheck.

"I would prefer that our government solve problems, rather than inconvenience people all over the country," Knight said.

The shutdown isn't stopping Knight or Renner from hiking the Indiana Dunes. If only reopening the government were as easy.

"Please sit down and work it out like ladies and gentlemen," Knight said.

The National Park Service said all national parks will remain as accessible as possible during the shutdown, but some services will be limited or unavailable.