Indiana police investigate body piercing operation in high school restrooms

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are warning parents about school bathrooms after making a bizarre discovery.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office posted photos after discovering a body piercing operation in a restroom at an unnamed high school.

Officers found forceps, disinfectants, and an array of different gauges and piercing jewelry.

The department said it is difficult for school resource officers to police restrooms due to privacy reasons.

It's unclear whether any students were disciplined for this body-piercing operation.

🗣️ Parents / Guardians of Teenage Students Schools across La Porte County have been in session for at least one month...

Posted by La Porte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 27, 2023
First published on September 28, 2023 / 4:40 PM

