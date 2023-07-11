Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing chance of storms Tuesday afternoon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are increasing storm chances into Tuesday afternoon with isolated severe chances.

The highest storm chance will be on Wednesday where the storm threat is slightly elevated, especially south of I-80, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The strongest cells may contain damaging winds. Some areas could receive more than an inch of rain through Wednesday, especially in areas where training thunderstorms develop.

TUESDAY: PM THUNDERSTORM CHANCE. HIGH 86.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN & THUNDER LIKELY. HIGH 76.

THURSDAY: SLIGHT STORM CHANCE. HIGH 83.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:33 PM

