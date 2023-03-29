Watch CBS News
Improper disposal of smoking materials blamed for Palatine condo complex fire

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire that left dozens of people homeless in northwest suburban Palatine has been deemed accidental.

The Palatine Fire Department said the fire was started by improper disposal of smoking materials.

A total of 22 units were deemed uninhabitable after the fire on Sunday, March 19.

The fire even led to a section of the complex to partially collapse. Some residents said they are lucky to be alive.

The fire started shortly before 5:15 p.m. that evening at the Windhaven Condominiums in Palatine. It took more than three hours firefighters were able to put the fire out.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they spotted flames coming through the roof. As crews attempted to put out the flames from inside, they were forced to re-strategize when officials say the building became structurally unsafe.

No injuries were reported.

March 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

