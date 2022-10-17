'I'm going to feel really happy when I see them playing on it': Winnetka scout troop sends park district playground to Ghana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago container holds some very special equipment.

It's now in transit on a ship heading to Ghana, West Africa. Inside are parts for a playground. It's all thanks to a big idea, designed by a suburban Chicago high school Eagle Scout. CBS 2's Jim Williams explains.

Winnetka senior Jake Claybrook is making sure no bolt is lost as he leads two Eagle Scout troops disassembling the Nick Corwin Playground.

"it's going to be great because it's going to help the community here by getting a new playground. And it's going to help the community in Ghana."

Claybrook has been planning for this day for more than a year, working with the group Future Builder Scouts in Ghana and the Winnetka Park District.

"I went to 25 different park districts and asked if they had any they were redoing, and it turns out that my own park district was redoing the Corwin, so they gave it to me," Claybrook said. "This project is like one piece of the relationship between Winnetka and Ghana's relationship. A couple of years ago, they built a library there and this is like the final thing to make a community center."

For weeks, blueprints were carefully created on how to take it down -- and how to put it back up.

"He's been doing a great job keeping it organized and putting the bits and pieces together. He stuck with it. I'm really proud of him for that," said Troop 18 Scout Leader Steven Jambor. "Just bringing all these scouts together in one day is really special."

And scout members are anxious to see the playground once it's up in Ghana. In fact, Claybook is traveling to see the finished project next summer.

"I'm going to feel really happy when I see them playing on it," Claybrook said. "Because they've never experienced a new playground in their life. It's very important to me."

CBS 2 will keep tabs on this story and will bring you a picture of the kids in Ghana enjoying the playground once it's in place.