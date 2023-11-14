'Illuminate 900' to shine on the Mag Mile starting Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday season on the Mag Mile is a little different.

Along with busy sidewalks, bright lights, and great shopping, CBS 2's Darius Johnson is inside the 900 North Michigan Shops with a preview of Illuminate 900.

That's when 900 North Michigan shops will flip the switch lighting all six floors, marking the start of the holiday season.

After a tour of Santa's Wonderland, Chicago vocalist Ava Fain sang "White Christmas" on Santa's sleigh. You can hear more of that Thursday while taking photos at the sleigh.

Then there's the 54-foot-tall Christmas tree which is the tallest on display here in Chicago for the holiday season.

Parents can keep kids busy with cookie decorations and ornament creations. And there's a night for grown-ups with a full cocktail experience on all six levels.

The event isn't just about the fun. It's also about giving back.

Every year the 900 Shops partners with Make a Wish Illinois where a Make a Wish kid will flip the switch with Santa.

Over the last six years, they've raised over $120,000 for Make a Wish Illinois.

Everything happens on Thursday night at 6:00 and you can find tickets online.