Illinois to face Big Ten rival Iowa in Elite 8 on Saturday

The Fighting Illini are one win from a trip to the Final Four after an impressive win over in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.

No. 3-seed Illinois knocked off the 2-seed Houston in their hometown. Next up is a matchup with Big Ten rival Iowa in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

The Illini literally soaked in the celebration Thursday night after manhandling hometown favorite Houston to advance to the Elite 8 for the second time in three years.

The confident bunch remains focused on its ultimate goal, winning the program's first national championship.

"It's a team's dream to grow and get better every round as we go, and I think we've shown that, and we're going to continue to make strides, and I think today was a big step for us defensively, especially," Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic said.

Standing in the way of getting to the Final Four in Indianapolis is familiar Big Ten foe Iowa, who they beat in Iowa City in January.

"I just think these opportunities are fabulous for the game of basketball. They're both great for our programs, they're great for the Big Ten," coach Brad Underwood said.

Illinois is trying to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. They know they'll have their hands full Saturday night with the red-hot Hawkeyes, who've dispatched defending national champion Florida and sent 4-seed Nebraska home in the past week.

Illinois is favored in Saturday's game, but they're not counting their Final Four chickens before they hatch, especially the way the Hawkeyes have been crowing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Illini remember all to well squeaking out a 6-point victory in a Top 20 matchup in Iowa City in January. Illinois blew a 17-point 2nd half lead in that close win. Now they're facing the high-flying Hawkeyes, led by All-Conference guard Bennett Stirtz, and Illinois knows Iowa will be a tough out.

"I think they're a completely different team now. They upset every team they played in the tournament. They're playing great. We've got to come in here, get ready to play. It's going to be a dogfight," forward Jake Davis said.