Illinois veteran on Gaza flotilla released from Israeli prison, according to lawyers

An Illinois veteran on a Gaza flotilla who was detained after the fleet of boats was intercepted has been released from custody.

Jessica Clotfleter, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was one of almost 500 people on the Global Sumud Flotilla fleet of 42 boats that tried to deliver aid and resources to Gaza.

The flotilla was intercepted by Israel over the weekend and the people on board were taken into Israeli custody.

On Tuesday, her lawyers confirmed that she had been released and was receiving medical treatment in Jordan. The Global Sumud Flotilla said that all U.S. participants were released and are "in good condition."

Clotfelter will return to Chicago on Wednesday.