Illinois veteran on board Gaza aid flotilla intercepted by Israeli navy

Activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, including a Marine veteran from Illinois, said the Israeli navy is intercepting their vessels. Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the Israeli navy started intercepting their vessels as they approached Palestinian territory on Wednesday.

The interception of aid ships began late Wednesday. Israel's foreign ministry said the flotilla was heading toward an active combat zone and was violating a lawful naval blockade. Israeli officials have told them to stop and transfer their aid through other channels into Gaza.

There are nearly 50 boats among the flotilla, with about 500 people on board, carrying humanitarian aid, mainly food and medicine, for Palestinians. Marine Corps veteran Jessica Clotfelter, from Windsor, Illinois, and other military veterans are on a boat called the Ohwaylah in the Mediterranean Sea, bound for Gaza.

Clotfelter and Greg Stoker, organizer of the veterans' delegation on board the flotilla, spoke with CBS News Chicago on Zoom on Wednesday, about an hour before the Israeli navy intercepted the flotilla. At the time, they were about 90 nautical miles from Gaza, with about 12 naval vessels in sight.

"The fear's there, but if I talk to it, I understand why it's there, trying to keep us safe, and I try to make friends with it, but this is something that we've trained for and practice in our own exercises for the last month. So I feel like we're as prepared as we will ever be," Clotfelter said. "When I say train, just the drills that we run, interception drills, getting our life vests, our gear, our passport ready in the middle of the night."

Stoker stressed that they adhere to a strict policy of non-violence and non-resistance.

"We are a civilian aid mission, trying to break the siege into Gaza, and we are carrying humanitarian aid in accordance with international humanitarian and maritime law," he said.

Clotfelter was once on the security detail for Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the helicopters responsible for transporting the U.S. president and vice president.

She and her fellow veterans have been at sea for more than a month. They said they're carrying aid they want to deliver to Gaza, even though Israeli officials have said anyone trying to enter Gaza will be taken into custody.

"The images that have been coming out of Gaza for the last two years … they're heartbreaking, they're gut-wrenching. I mean, I've cried probably every single day on this boat as the violence since we've taken off on 31 August has escalated," she said.