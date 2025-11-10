Illinois treasurer returns Purple Heart that belonged to late World War II veteran from Oak Lawn

A Purple Heart is one of the most prestigious awards a member of the military can receive.

Now, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is helping the family of a World War II veteran get it back.

Army Rifleman James R. Bennett was wounded twice while fighting during World War II — in France on Aug. 13, 1944, and in Germany on Dec. 13, 1944.

Bennett returned stateside a year later to his wife, Ann, and they made their lifelong residence in the southwest Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. Bennett worked as a volunteer firefighter and a part-time member of the police department, and he also repaired toys for children with disabilities.

A few years after the war ended, the Bennetts had their only child, a daughter named Susan. Susan was born with encephalitis and developed disabilities so severe that she was not expected to live past early childhood, but she ended up living into her 50s, the treasurer's office noted.

James Bennett died in 1990 at the age of 76, while Ann Bennett died seven years later. Bennett's niece, Patty Knies, became Susan Bennett's legal guardian.

James Bennett's Purple Heart and other items were placed in Ann's name in a safe-deposit box in Oak Lawn, and Knies said her aunt never said anything about it. The box was surrendered to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office as unclaimed property in 2022.

On Monday, the day before Veterans Day, James Bennett's Purple Heart was returned to a grateful Knies.

The Purple Heart is awarded to people wounded or killed during military combat. Bennett's is the 17th lost medal returned by Frerichs as part of Operation Purple Heart.