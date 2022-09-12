Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke to retire in November

Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke announced Monday she will retire from the bench at the end of November, after serving on the state's highest court for more than 16 years.

"The decision to retire was not an easy one. However, after having been blessed to serve as a Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court for the past sixteen years, and as Chief Justice for the past three years, the race has been run and it is time to pass the gavel to a successor," Burke said in a statement.

Burke, 78, has been chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court since 2019. Her last day on the bench will be Nov. 30.

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Illinois Appellate Court Justice Joy Cunningham to fill Burke's vacant seat on the court for the remainder of her term, through Dec. 2, 2024. Burke's term as chief justice ends on Oct. 24, and the court has selected Justice Mary Jane Theis as the next chief justice.

Burke grew up on the South Side of Chicago, and got her bachelor's degree in education from DePaul University in 1976, and her law degree from IIT/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1983.

She was first appointed as a judge in the Illinois Court of Claims in 1987, becoming the first woman to serve in that position. She then served on the Illinois Appellate Court from 1995 until she was first appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court in 2006.

"As a young girl, I never imagined that someday I would become a lawyer or serve on Illinois' highest court. My goals were much simpler. I loved athletics, art, working with children, and twirling a baton with the St. Rita High School Marching Band. Yet, ironically, it was the pursuit of these goals that led me to where I am today. Looking back, it is clear to me that my love of sports and working with children has always been at the heart of who I am and whatever I may have achieved in my career and in my life, both professionally and personally," she said in a statement.

Burke is the wife of Chicago Ald. Edward Burke (14th), the longest-serving member of the City Council, who is also facing a racketeering, bribery, and extortion indictment, and is scheduled to go on trial in November 2023.