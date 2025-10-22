Illinois state Rep. Hoan Huynh accuses Border Patrol agents of pointing gun at him in Albany Park

Illinois State Rep. Hoan Huynh (D-Chicago) has accused Customs and Border Protection agents of pointing a gun at him and his staff on Tuesday in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Huynh, who is running for Congress, shared video of the encounter.

A spokesperson said, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Huynh and his staff were going door-to-door in the neighborhood, informing local businesses of their rights if immigration agents come to their property, when they were notified of federal immigration agents' presence near Montrose and Kimball avenues.

The lawmaker and his staff began honking and yelling to warn neighbors about the agents, when six Customs and Border Protection agents blocked their vehicle, and one of the agents approached the car with a gun drawn.

In video shared by Huynh, the representative can be heard identifying himself.

"I'm State Representative Hoan Huynh. I'm State Representative Hoan Huynh," he said repeatedly.

"These guys are telling us to stop following," a staffer said. "They're U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. There's three agents behind us. Why is my window down? Somehow they're able to open my windows."

Huynh, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam, claimed the agents tried to bash open his car's windows after drawing a gun on him, but those movements were not visible in the recording he shared.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Huynh was stopped not once, but twice, for following agents and trying to interfere with federal operations.

"He was given a warning the first time he was stopped, and he ignored that warning forcing agents to get out of their car a second time to assess if he was a threat. This behavior is unbecoming of a public servant and is just another example of sanctuary politicians putting our officers at risk," said DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin.