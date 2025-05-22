Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-57 ramp in Chicago's south suburbs

Trooper injured in crash with wrong-way driver in Markham, Illinois

An Illinois State Police trooper was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a cruiser was hit by a wrong-way driver on a ramp from Interstate 57 in Chicago's southern suburbs.

The crash happened on the ramp from 159th Street to I-57 in Markham. The squad car ended up partially off the road.

Information about the trooper's condition, and about whether there were any arrests or citations, was not immediately available.