Illinois State Police squad car struck on I-355, driver hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) --- An Illinois State Police squad car was struck Friday afternoon on I-355 while conducting a traffic stop.

The crash occurred near the Boughton Road exit on I-355 northbound in Lemont where and ISP trooper was inside the parked squad car with emergency lights on for a traffic stop, according to a news release.

A Toyota Tacoma, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the squad car and struck the rear driver side of the ISP vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said. ISP released a photo of the damaged squad car.

ISP made a point to remind drivers about the state's Move Over Law while on the highway. So far this year, fifteen ISP squad cars have been struck and four troopers have sustained injuries related to such crashes.

"ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road," said ISP Captain Jason Bradley in a statement.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency of hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

A person who violates the law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.