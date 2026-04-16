Person killed after struggle with Illinois State Police in Woodlawn

A person was killed after an armed struggle with Illinois State Police in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a domestic battery call in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue just before 11 p.m. Troopers found an armed person at the scene.

State police said troopers said a "struggle ensued" and shots were fired at the armed person.

ISP said the person shot was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating.