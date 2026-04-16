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Person killed after struggle with Illinois State Police in Woodlawn

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A person was killed after an armed struggle with Illinois State Police in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a domestic battery call in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue just before 11 p.m. Troopers found an armed person at the scene. 

State police said troopers said a "struggle ensued" and shots were fired at the armed person. 

ISP said the person shot was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

No officers were injured during the shooting. 

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. 

ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating.   

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