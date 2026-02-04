Illinois state bill would authorize pilot program for self-driving cars in Chicago

Self-driving cars could soon be making their debut in Chicago.

Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Illinois) has introduced a bill that would authorize autonomous vehicle pilot programs in several counties.

The bill would authorize an autonomous vehicle pilot program in several counties, including Cook County, and downstate Sangamon County — which includes Springfield.

If the pilot program is successful, the Illinois Department of Transportation could legalize self-driving cars statewide within three years.

The bill comes as self-driving car operator Waymo tries to gain a foothold in Illinois, according to published reports.

The bill still has a long way to go before becoming law.

Previous attempts to legalize self-driving cars in Illinois have gone nowhere.