Illinois Senate approves legislation banning cell phones in school classrooms

The Illinois State Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would ban cell phones in school classrooms.

The proposed legislation would require Illinois school districts to set policies banning wireless devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, gaming devices, and smart watches during class time by the 2026-2027 school year, and provide secure but accessible storage of phones and tablets.

The measure would provide exceptions for wireless devices that are required for educational purposes, if a doctor deems one necessary for a specific student, if devices are needed as part of a student's individualized education program or to help students for whom English is a second language.

Students also would be allowed to use cell phones in an emergency, such as in response to a threat to their health or safety.

Gov. JB Pritzker voiced support for the ban in his annual State of the State address in February.

"Improving the classroom environment and limiting distractions is vital to student achievement, and in conversations with educators and parents around this state, there is one thing they commonly cite as an impediment to learning in the classroom: cell phones," Pritzker said at the time. "Furthermore, cyberbullying has expanded at alarming rates, and it's time for Illinois to take measures to protect our kids."

Illinois state Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin), who sponsored the legislation in the Illinois Senate, said it would remove social media from the classroom so students can focus on learning.

"This measure sets a standard to limit cellphone use during class time but prioritizes flexibility, letting schools take the lead in deciding how it should be implemented in their local community," she said in a statement.

The Illinois Senate unanimously passed the proposal on Wednesday, and it now goes to the Illinois House.

Eight states already have policies that ban or limit schoolhouse cellphone use: Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, and California.

The Pew Research Center has found that seven in 10 high school teachers in the U.S. consider cellphone distraction a major classroom problem.

Legislation would require statewide standards for school emergency responses

Another piece of legislation unanimously approved by the Illinois Senate on Wednesday would establish statewide standards for school districts when it comes to emergency response and threat assessments.

The measure sponsored by Illinois state Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) would require the State Board of Education and the State Fire Marshal to develop clear threat assessment procedures, rapid entry response plans, and cardiac emergency response plans.

"Parents have enough to worry about on a day-to-day basis, dropping their kids off at school should not be one of them," Hastings said in a statement. "Getting standardized plans set in place could save countless lives if an emergency occurs."

That legislation also has moved to the Illinois House for debate.

Measure would allow end-of-life options for terminally ill patients

Meantime, the Illinois Senate Executive Committee has backed legislation to allow terminally ill people to use medicine to end their lives.

The legislation would allow mentally capable adults who have been told they have six months or less to live to request a doctor's prescription for medication to end their life in a peaceful manner.

The patient's primary physician and a second consulting doctor would have to determine if the patient has the mental capacity to make an informed decision about ending their life.

Doctors would not administer the medication. Patients would have to take any prescribed end-of-life medication on their own.

The Senate Executive Committee voted 8-3 in favor of the legislation on Wednesday. It's unclear when the full Senate might vote on the proposal.