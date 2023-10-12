Illinois Senate holding public meeting on transition to elected Chicago Public School board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois state senate is moving forward with plans to transition to a fully elected Chicago Public School board.
The goal is to have all elected members following the 2026 November general election.
They're holding a public meeting on Thursday so parents, educators, and others can weigh in on the best path for that transition.
There's also a map-making portal online where you can draw where you think the district boundaries should be.
