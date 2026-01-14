Illinois adds Saturday hours at Real ID Supercenter in Chicago ahead of TSA deadline for $45 fee

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is announcing expanded hours for people to get a Real ID, ahead of a Feb. 1 deadline when the TSA will start charging travelers a $45 fee for travelers who don't have one.

The Real ID Supercenter at 191 N. Clark St. in downtown Chicago will now open on the next three Saturdays – Jan. 17, Jan. 24, and Jan. 31 – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is already open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"For many residents, getting a REAL ID isn't about willingness or need, it's about having the time to get one. So if you work weekdays, if you care for kids, if you can't take time off, the process can feel stressful and out of reach," Giannoulias said.

In addition to the new Saturday hours at the Real ID Supercenter, the Cook County Clerk's office in the Loop also will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help people obtain some of the documents they need to get a Real ID, such as birth certificates and marriage certificates.

At 15 other Illinois DMV locations already open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Giannoulias' office is adding 500 REAL ID appointments on Saturdays.

"Instead of taking multiple days off work, or making repeated trips, people can now gather their documents and apply for a REAL ID in one weekend visit," Giannoulias said.

Starting Feb. 1, the TSA will start charging travelers a $45 fee to go through airport security if they do not have a Real ID or a passport. You'll need documents to prove your identity, date of birth, Social Security number, residency, and U.S. citizenship.

While the Saturday hours at the Real ID Supercenter in Chicago will last only through the end of January, the facility will remain open on weekdays through the end of the year.

Nearly 44% of Illinois residents with a driver's license or state ID now have a valid REAL ID, up from 29% one year ago, according to Giannoulias.