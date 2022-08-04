Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois sales tax holiday for school supplies starts Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Sales tax holiday for back-to-school items starts Friday
Sales tax holiday for back-to-school items starts Friday 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the new academic year approaches, Illinois is lowering the sales tax for school supplies.

The "sales tax holiday" runs Friday through August 14. Governor JB Pritzker said the state wants to help parents and teachers, given the pandemic and inflation.

"It's at moments like these that we need thoughtful and creative solutions that provide financial relief for Illinois families," Pritzker said. "Starting tomorrow, we are drastically reducing the state sales tax on school supplies to just 1.25% for 10 straight days. That's a reduction of 80% of the usual sales tax."

Eligible items include: bookbags, calculators, footwear and clothing less than $125 dollars per item, writing utensils, glue, lunch boxes, notebooks, scissors and manila folders.

The governor said Illinois educators can also take advantage of the sales tax holiday with a tax credit for school supplies of up to $250 this year and $500 in 2023.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.