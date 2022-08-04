Illinois sales tax holiday for school supplies starts Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the new academic year approaches, Illinois is lowering the sales tax for school supplies.

The "sales tax holiday" runs Friday through August 14. Governor JB Pritzker said the state wants to help parents and teachers, given the pandemic and inflation.

"It's at moments like these that we need thoughtful and creative solutions that provide financial relief for Illinois families," Pritzker said. "Starting tomorrow, we are drastically reducing the state sales tax on school supplies to just 1.25% for 10 straight days. That's a reduction of 80% of the usual sales tax."

Eligible items include: bookbags, calculators, footwear and clothing less than $125 dollars per item, writing utensils, glue, lunch boxes, notebooks, scissors and manila folders.

The governor said Illinois educators can also take advantage of the sales tax holiday with a tax credit for school supplies of up to $250 this year and $500 in 2023.