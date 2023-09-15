Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 hosting 3rd Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nat King Cole will be one of the honorees when the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 holds its third annual Hall of Fame induction award ceremony.
It's happening at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Sunday.
Other inductees include Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Cryin' Shames, and Miles Davis.
