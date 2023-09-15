Watch CBS News
Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 hosting 3rd Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 hosting 3rd Hall of Fame ceremony 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nat King Cole will be one of the honorees when the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 holds its third annual Hall of Fame induction award ceremony.

It's happening at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Sunday.

Other inductees include Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Cryin' Shames, and Miles Davis.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 9:42 AM

