Slick road conditions across Illinois, Chicago area due to accumulating snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — The season's first snowfall of the season is impacting driving conditions in the Chicago area, along with other parts of Illinois and Indiana.

Snow on the ground is still accumulating Thursday afternoon, creating slushy road conditions.

A winter weather advisory was issued in the Chicago area, which is currently set to expire in the early afternoon. The advisory was extended until 3 p.m. in Northwest Indiana as well as in Kankakee County.

In suburban Carpentersville, several cars slid off the roadway and into each other along Randall Road. Some drivers say they lost control on black ice. No injuries were reported.

Snow plows were working to clear roads throughout the city and suburbs.

In the city, continued snowfall and high winds are causing low visibility. Slippery sidewalks are also posing a safety threat.

How much snow is expected in Chicago?

The latest forecast shows that 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible from this system.

For areas in Northwest Indiana near Gary, Valparaiso and Rensselaer, higher snow totals of over 3 inches are expected.

Snow will mostly accumulate on grass and cold surfaces like cars, and lighter amounts are expected near the immediate shoreline.