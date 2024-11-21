Watch CBS News
Maps show much snow Chicago is expected to get Thursday

Winter weather advisory ahead for Chicago area with first snow of the season
CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season is moving into the Chicago area Thursday. The big question is how much snowfall you can expect in your area. The latest forecast shows that 2 to 3 inches of snow is possible from this system.

winter weather advisory will take effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snow continues at least through noon before changing over to a cold afternoon rain. 

Widespread snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected throughout the area on Thursday. 

snowfall-forecast2-2.png
For areas in Northwest Indiana near Gary, Valparaiso and Rensselaer, higher snow totals of over 3 inches are expected. 

Snow will mostly accumulate on grass and cold surfaces like cars, and lighter amounts are expected near the immediate shoreline. 

Interactive Weather Radar

According to the National Weather Service, morning show could impact travel with slushy snow accumulations. However, conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise. 

