Illinois player wins over $580K in online lottery game

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Someone in Illinois brought in the new year with a big win.

The player won a total of $583,264 on New Year's Eve playing the "Fast Play Twenty 20s" game online.

The game's jackpot starts at $50,000 and continues to grow until there's a winner.

Unlike other lottery games, Fast Play games don't require picking and waiting on numbers, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and can be played at any time both in-store or online. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:40 AM CST

