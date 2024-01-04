Illinois player wins over $580K in online lottery game

CHICAGO (CBS) – Someone in Illinois brought in the new year with a big win.

The player won a total of $583,264 on New Year's Eve playing the "Fast Play Twenty 20s" game online.

Illinois Lottery

The game's jackpot starts at $50,000 and continues to grow until there's a winner.

Unlike other lottery games, Fast Play games don't require picking and waiting on numbers, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and can be played at any time both in-store or online.