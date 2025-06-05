Mosquitoes in 2 Illinois counties test positive for West Nile virus

The DuPage County and McHenry County health departments confirmed that mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year.

The mosquitoes tested in McHenry County for the virus were found in Lake in the Hills. DuPage County health officials tested mosquitoes from Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills, and Burr Ridge in May.

While the mosquitoes tested positive in both counties, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in either county.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile virus is spread to people from infected mosquitoes, most commonly in the summer.

Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the CDC.

The CDC said about 1 in 150 people who are infected with the virus develop a severe illness. High fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, and vision loss are among the symptoms.

You can protect yourself by wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts, socks, and pants and using insect repellents.

The health departments recommend getting rid of standing water around houses to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.