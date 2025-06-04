Illinois lawmakers pass legislation aimed at helping solve missing persons cases

New legislation aiming to help solve missing persons cases is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for final approval.

The Missing Persons Identification Act requires law enforcement to report immediately when they learn of a missing person and enter it into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

If a person is missing for more than 60 days, investigators will be required to also collect any existing fingerprint or dental records and photos and enter that info into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.

The legislation also requires that missing persons cases remain active and in databases until the person is found.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's "Missing Persons Project," a team of sheriff's investigators who work to solve long-term missing women cases, was the inspiration for this bill.

"This bill provides a guide for law enforcement on how to respond and follow up on missing persons investigations and provide answers to family members regarding their loved ones' whereabouts," Dart said in a statement.