Illinois Mega Millions claims $552M prize

CHICAGO (CBS) — The person who won the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot last week just claimed their prize, but the winner chose to remain anonymous. 

The supervisor of the Illinois Lottery Des Plaines prize center held up the big check for the cameras. 

The winner bought the ticket online, making this the biggest prize ever won through an iLottery and the second-largest prize ever won in Illinois.

The "Mega-Millionaire" received an email from the Illinois Lottery stating to check the numbers because they had won a prize. 

The winner said they plan to retire early and enjoy life with their family.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 1:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

