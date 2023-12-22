Illinois lottery player wins jackpot worth over $880k online

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another lottery player from Illinois is taking home a big win.

The person won the jackpot worth $880,164 after playing the Fast Play Twenty 20s online on Wednesday.

Illinois Lottery

It's the sixth-largest jackpot for the game won so far this year. Back in July, another lucky online player took home the largest jackpot nearing $1.25 million.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot for the game begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide both in-store and online until the jackpot is won, lottery officials said.

So far in December, over 80,000 winning tickets for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game have been purchased, netting Illinois Lottery players prizes of more than $4.6 million.