Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Lottery player wins first $10M top prize in scratch-off game

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player is celebrating after becoming the first to win the multi-million-dollar top prize from a new scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said the player purchased a "$10 Million" game at Casey's convenience store at 3499 Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois, about 18 miles from St. Louis.

The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they plan to start a college fund for their daughter and get a bigger home with more garage space for their hobby of buying vintage cars.

"Ultimately, I want to save the majority of this prize money and invest it," the winner said. "The most important thing is to enjoy life with our family and help provide for our kids and, hopefully, our future grandkids."

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a selling bonus of $100,000.

The $50 game still has two $10 million top prizes remaining and 15 prizes worth $1 million. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 2:10 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.