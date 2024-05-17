Illinois Lottery player wins first $10M top prize in scratch-off game

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player is celebrating after becoming the first to win the multi-million-dollar top prize from a new scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said the player purchased a "$10 Million" game at Casey's convenience store at 3499 Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois, about 18 miles from St. Louis.

The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they plan to start a college fund for their daughter and get a bigger home with more garage space for their hobby of buying vintage cars.

"Ultimately, I want to save the majority of this prize money and invest it," the winner said. "The most important thing is to enjoy life with our family and help provide for our kids and, hopefully, our future grandkids."

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a selling bonus of $100,000.

The $50 game still has two $10 million top prizes remaining and 15 prizes worth $1 million.