Illinois lottery player receives "Please don't quit" text from boss after winning $690K in online game

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois lottery player won a $690,000 jackpot in an online game, with a name hinting at their first big purchase.

The winner, whose nickname is "Future Audi Owner,'" won the prize by playing the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot — a Fast Play on the Illinois Lottery app.

After winning the prize, the first thing the player did was text their boss.

"He texted back, "Please don't quit – we need you!" It made me laugh, but I told him not to worry, I'm not going anywhere," the player said.

They said just when they were about to close the app, they decided to play one more time and hit the jackpot on the last number.

However, the Audi wasn't the first thing he did with the winnings. The player paid off their debt and is now looking to buy their dream car.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 8.7 million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $169 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a $30 progressive Fast Play game. It begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

Tickets for the game can be bought in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Lottery players must be 18 or older to participate.