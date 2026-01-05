Illinois lawmakers ask what's next for U.S. and Venezuela after Maduro's capture

The Trump administration was expected to brief members of Congress on Monday on the military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of now former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but House Democrats from Illinois argued Congress should have been consulted beforehand.

While even some of President Trump's strongest critics are glad Maduro is out of power, they are deeply concerned that Congress was left out of the mix before his arrest, as questions swirl about what's next for Venezuela.

"Maduro being out of power is good, but it's the day after that we are living in right now," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

The aftermath of the Venezuela operation is leaving the president's critics in Congress both happy Maduro is gone and struggling to see what's next.

"I don't think that this is the way to go. What is the plan? What is the next step for the country?" said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL).

Both Kelly and Krishnamoorthi – who are both running for U.S. Senate – hope their Republican colleagues support a vote next week to limit the president's war powers in Venezuela, a move the president's critics said would re-assert Congress' constitutional role in matters of war.

"The American people do not want another endless war," Krishnamoorthi said. "We don't need every Republican to join us. We need a few profiles in courage. We need a few people in the House – it could be a handful – that join with us on a war powers resolution to prevent the deployment of U.S. troops on Venezuelan soil."

"President Trump came into office saying he is going to be the peace president – no more wars, no more sending the military to other countries – and that is not what he's doing," Kelly said.

Kelly said, while the people of Venezuela might be cheering Maduro's ouster for quite some time, she added "the country is in chaos," despite former Vice President Delcy Rodriguez being sworn in as interim president.

"There is no true leadership," Kelly said. "We need to make sure we listen to all sides, are considerate of all sides when we discuss and decide what we're going to do."

President Trump on Saturday said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would "run" Venezuela on a temporary basis after Maduro's ouster, but Krishnamoorthi said the U.S. "should not be running Venezula."

"We should not be occupying another country," Krishnamoorthi said. "We should not have taxpayers on the hook not only for the treasure that they would have to part with in the exercise, but also the countless lives. I mean this is a situation that could easily devolve into a civil war. There are numerous armed factions in Venezuela, and we don't want to be in another Iraq or Afghanistan."

Krishnamoorthi said he would introduce legislation to block any federal funds from paying for a military occupation in Venezuela.

There have been some critics of the way the operation played out, even in the Republican Party, but GOP critics are few and far between.

Rubio argued the operation didn't require congressional approval since it was a law enforcement operation, not an invasion of the country.