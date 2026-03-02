Illinois lawmakers propose bipartisan commission to investigate crimes in Epstein files

Illinois lawmakers and advocates Monday announced their intentions to form a bipartisan commission to investigate crimes in the Epstein files that happened in the state.

The Illinois Epstein Files Investigation Commission would investigate crimes that happened in Illinois and that are linked to Jeffrey Epstein's network. The commission would also investigate targeted Illinois victims.

The independent body would have subpoena power as part of their investigatory toolkit.

Supporters say the commission would ensure accountability is not blocked at the local or federal level.