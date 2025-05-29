Bill putting Narcan in Illinois libraries, proposed by Elgin teen, passes state Senate; Pritzker expected to sign

A bill proposed by an Elgin high school student that will put supplies of opioid antagonists like Narcan in Illinois libraries passed the Illinois Senate unanimously.

House Bill 1910, proposed by Illinois Math and Science Academy senior Jordan Henry through Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin), is now on Governor JB Pritzker's desk. He is expected to sign it into law.

The law mandates Illinois public libraries maintain a supply of medications like naloxone, a nasal spray that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose with almost no side effects, and also have at least one staff member on duty at all times who is trained on administering the medication, Capitol News Illinois reports.

Chicago has had a program to keep Narcan at public libraries since 2022. Public libraries are safe, accessible community space where people can access not just book but also computers, the internet, and depending on the time of year, heat or air conditioning. They are often frequented by vulnerable populations, including people who may be prone to opioid overdoses.

Unlike the Chicago program, which allows any member of the public to take and administer Narcan at libraries, the Illinois law allows only trained library staff members to administer the opioid antagonists. The medications will be kept on or near library grounds, and also at library-sponsored events, according to the legislation.