Rollover crash closes part of Route 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 41 in the northern suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois, early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a vehicle lost control and rolled over north of Deerpath Road. Video from the scene shows the vehicle left the roadway.

Three people were injured, but information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Northbound Route 41 is closed from Route 60 to Route 176 as police investigate. Police recommend seeking alternate routes like Waukegan Road or I-94.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police are investigating.

