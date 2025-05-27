Watch CBS News
Local News

Rollover crash closes part of Route 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Rollover crash closes part of Route 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois
Rollover crash closes part of Route 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois 00:26

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 41 in the northern suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois, early Tuesday morning. 

Around 2 a.m., a vehicle lost control and rolled over north of Deerpath Road. Video from the scene shows the vehicle left the roadway. 

Three people were injured, but information on their conditions was not immediately available. 

Northbound Route 41 is closed from Route 60 to Route 176 as police investigate. Police recommend seeking alternate routes like Waukegan Road or I-94. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS New Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.