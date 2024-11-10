Illinois judge's wife charged with his shooting death, police say

An Ilinois woman was charged in connection with the fatal shooting death of her husband, Judge Michael J. Valentine, in the southeastern part of the state.

Megan S. Valentine, 44, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, Illinois State Police said.

Around 12:14 p.m. last Tuesday, Edwards County Sheriff's officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of County Road 600 in Albion, which is about 270 miles south of Chicago and only a few miles away from the Kentucky border.

Responding officers found Michael Valentine's body laying outside of the home. Officers then took his wife into custody.

The Edward County Sheriff's Office requested state police to lead the investigation.

Charges were filed two days later.

Megan Valentine was being held at the White County Jail.