Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.6M in online FastPlay game

An online Illinois Lottery player is celebrating after winning over $1.6 million in a FastPlay game.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold on Tuesday.

The lucky winner played the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game and won the $1,673,909 jackpot.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a progressive game. It starts at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won.

Lottery officials said the latest win is the ninth $1 million prize won since the game's launch last May.

The last winning ticket for the game, worth $3,188,104, was sold at Komal Wine and Liquors at 4628 N. Cumberland Ave. near O'Hare Airport last month.

FastPlay games require no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.