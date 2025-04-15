Illinois Humanities loses a third of its revenue to DOGE cuts

As part of Department of Government Efficiency cuts, an Illinois organization that works to preserve local history and bring educational programs to communities across the state just lost a third of its funding.

Illinois Humanities said it is behind some meaningful programming both in the Chicago area — at venues such as Chicago's Haitian American Museum at 4410 N. Clark St., and downstate — at venues like small-town public libraries. There is a similar group in every state.

The mission of Illinois Humanities is to help document local history and tell important stories. Now, the organization has to figure out how to do so without a third of its revenue.

It was around 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 2, when Illinois Humanities executive director Dr. Gabrielle Lyon received an email announcing the cut imposed by DOGE.

"It was a sinking feeling, and it's a disappointment," she said.

The email read: "Your grant's immediate termination is necessary to safeguard the interests of the federal government, including its fiscal priorities."

"It's a short email, and it basically says, 'Your work no longer effectuates the priorities of the administration,'" Lyon said, "In other words, 'What you do is not a priority.'"

The move pulled funding for this year and all future funding.

"There's no more money — effective immediately," Lyon said.

The same, CBS News Chicago is told, happened to each and every humanities group in every state.

Illinois Humanities alone lost $2 million. This was money the organization planned to use to collaborate with groups such as the Little Village Public Library, the National Public Housing Museum on the Near West Side, and other organizations to pay for programs all across the state.

"Helping people understand: 'Oh, this is where my people came from. These are the stories I want to keep alive,'" said Lyon.

Right now, the group promises it will not lay off anyone because of the cuts. But Illinois Humanities is looking into pulling back programs that have not started yet, and are looking to corporations for possible financial help.