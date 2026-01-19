Illinois House speaker seen with Bears brass at playoff game as Pritzker softens tone on new stadium

Illinois House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch posted photos of himself with Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren at Sunday night's game as the apparent two-horse race continues to land a new football stadium.

It appears it's now a two-horse race between Arlington Heights and Northwest Indiana to win the Bears' new home. And while Illinois state officials have been firm that they will not be giving the team public money to build a stadium, there appears to be some softening.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker softened his tone on state infrastructure funding for the Bears in Arlington Heights, and now Welch was spotted at the game against the L.A. Rams with Bears' top brass.

While the Bears' overtime loss to the Rams brought their season to a close and the familiar refrain of "there's always next year" to their fans, next year starts on Tuesday in Springfield when the Illinois House gavels in its new session.

Bears funding is an issue on the front burner as Indiana politicians have rolled out several location options for the team, and a lucrative red carpet for McCaskey and Warren.

Welch posted photos of himself between McCaskey and Warren, writing, "Congratulations to the Chicago Bears on a great season. Last night showed the world why Chicago is the Best Big City in America 9 years running, and why the Bears are an iconic Chicago institution. Da Bears."

Welch has considerable sway over a critical component the Bears need: passage of a so-called "mega projects bill" limiting the property tax the Bears would be responsible for if Arlington Heights is their final choice. The team also wants the state to help defray infrastructure costs if they choose the northwest suburb where they already own the land.

Gov. Pritzker has been firm that the state will not help fund the Bears' new project, but he's warmed up his language around Arlington Heights as Indiana has become a more realistic contender.

"I believe it's best for the Bears to stay in the state of Illinois," he said last week. "I've always said that."

Earlier in January, Welch told the City Club of Chicago that lawmakers are focusing on affordability during their spring session, and that it would be hard to meet the Bears' request when voters are struggling to make ends meet. He also largely dismissed the team's threats to move to Northwest Indiana.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Welch's office to ask if he was a guest of the McCaskeys or if he paid for his ticket to the Bears vs. Rams game; what, if anything, was discussed about stadium plans; and when we might expect action in Springfield. Welch's office has yet to respond.

The Bears' leverage position has improved in the past six weeks. Indiana got serious with the options in Gary and Hammond, while the Bears got good at the right time. And then the Kansas City Chiefs announced they're leaving Missouri to go across the state line and relocate to Kansas City, Kansas.

All these pressure points bode well for Warren and the Bears.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report.